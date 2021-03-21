To the editor — It is with great pride that I inform you that the Yakima Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol has voted Stewart Subaru as the non-CAP sponsor of the year for 2020. For the past two years they have helped Yakima CAP with funds to support our cadet programs for trips to SeaTac for Alaska Airlines day where the cadets get to observe airline operations and get to fly in a real simulator that is used to train pilots. It is a beautiful trophy with Stewart Subaru’s name engraved on it.
In addition, we were able to take cadets to the Evergreen Air Museum in McMinnville, Ore., for an overnight stay where the Spruce Goose is located. We also used the funds to transport cadets to Summer Encampment on Whidbey Island for 10 days in the summer. The funds are used for fuel for the CAP van and ferry costs. This is about a six-hour drive one way including the ferry trip. CAP is self-supporting and all funds are used toward these expenses.
MAJ. JACK L. PARKER
Commander, Yakima Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol