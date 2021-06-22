To the editor — The city of Yakima should reconsider the purchase of 57 internal combustion engine police cars.
The 2021 Ford Police Interceptor AWD Pursuit-Rated Utility/SUV Hybrid (HEV) model would be in line with the city of Yakima’s recent resolution supporting the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty and committing the city of Yakima to take a SAFE Cities climate change stand.
It would emit less carbon dioxide and save the city fuel and maintenance costs. The HEV is equipped with full-time Intelligent AWD, an all-new 10-speed transmission, and a state-of-the-art 3.3L V6 Hybrid engine. With a top speed of 136 mph, this hybrid won’t have any issues pursuing and overtaking other vehicles on the road.
I see from its June 15, 2021, agenda that the city of Yakima is, unfortunately, poised to purchase the “alternative” internal combustion engine model, the 3.0L EcoBoost V6 (perhaps at an extra cost of $4,305 per unit). This vehicle may be faster, but only by 14 mph.
Fifty-seven HEV vehicles would save $200,013 on fuel, and, more importantly, emit 1,456,920 fewer pounds of carbon dioxide every year.
The city should honor its commitment to “protect public health and safety from the risks of fossil fuels.”
COLEEN ANDERSON
Yakima