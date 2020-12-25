To the editor — Isn’t it wonderful that we have government-mandated elections by district for the Yakima City Council? Instead of voting for those we believe are the most qualified and most committed seven individuals in all of our city, our choices are limited to one individual from seven little segments. Apparently District 2 couldn’t find anybody better than Jason White.
I’m not from District 2, so I am perfectly happy that someone like White chooses not to represent me or anybody else at council meetings, and I don’t care if he gets paid not to do it. But I would like an at-large choice instead of him.
When we were under the government gun to make a more equitable arrangement in council representation, the city had an opportunity to choose a plan including three at-large berths along with four districts but rejected that and had this ridiculous arrangement forced on us. Citing the Jason White example, can’t we beg for another chance to choose a plan with more expansive districts?
JIM SCOGGINS
Yakima