To the editor — It's been a joy to see some of the recent letters to the editor regarding masks. I'm in total agreement with those in favor of everyone wearing masks in public and wish individual stores/businesses would have a sign stating that a mask was mandatory before entering the facility (such as Costco has done). Besides protecting the health of others, maybe that would help to decrease the rate of infection and allow Yakima to begin opening more businesses, which would certainly be appreciated by many residents, those businesses that were closed, and our local and state economy.
If individual stores don't wish to require masks, perhaps the city or county could mandate that masks be worn when in public places. I was shopping in a store on 40th Avenue on May 10 at 7 p.m. and absolutely not one person was wearing a mask other than the staff! (I was not in the food section.) I was shocked that all of these people lacked any consideration for the health of others, especially with Yakima County's high rate of infection.
I hope that some measures will be established soon by businesses, the city, or county requiring masks be worn in public places.
CHRIS ALMEIDA
Yakima