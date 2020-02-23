To the editor — I think it is time for the voters to educate the Yakima City Council. What do you not understand about the voters not wanting more new taxes? When are you going to find ways to reduce the budget instead of always trying to raise it? If you try to put the property tax increase back on the ballot in November, I will do whatever I can to make it fail.
Thanks to the state of Washington, my property taxes have gone up $600 this year. I guess you would just like us to bring our property deeds down to City Hall and sign them over to you.
RODNEY THYSELL
Yakima