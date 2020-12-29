To the editor — I am not a member of any political party, an independent.
We, the citizens have done a poor job of choosing some of our elected officials. A sheriff who thinks he is a judge and can choose what laws and regulations he likes. Sheriff, to say your staff is doing a good job because your infection rates mirror the counties is ignorant.
Yakima County, population 251,000, 289-plus COVID deaths; New Zealand and Taiwan combined, population 28,000,000, COVID deaths under 35. That is doing a good job of managing a pandemic.
Your failure to maintain a safe workplace by providing and requiring proper mask use has put the county at risk to lawsuits for exposure as a result of unsafe work conditions.
Then we have Rep. Newhouse, seditionist, attempting a coup by invalidating the votes of four states who chose Biden.
We have voted out the Trump family; let's do the same for some others.
PAUL VANDENBERG
Zillah