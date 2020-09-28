To the editor — The Supreme Court does not have the power to create laws or policing power over their rulings. Those powers are given to Congress and the president.
This is something that elites in the Beltway won't say out loud. The court provides a convenient excuse for the legislative and executive branches to abdicate the responsibility of governing and make political campaigns out of judicial appointments. They don't want to admit to supporting horrible policies or to being against popular ones. So they let nine people with lifetime job security decide for them.
This is not to downplay the real fear people have over the passing of Justice Ginsburg coupled with the ruthlessness of Senate Republicans and worthless resistance of Senate Democrats. This is to remind the citizens that we, the people, are the true arbiters of the Constitution. We must never allow elites in the government and legacy media to make us believe that our lives, rights, and dignity are at the mercy of nine people.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima