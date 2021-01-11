To the editor — Am I missing something? Is there something that separates Trump's behavior over the last six weeks from the worst dictators of the world in the last 100 years? Are his followers ever going to realize the dangers of people who use emotion and personal bias to control a population? Ring any alarm bells? I am reminded of Hitler and Mussolini.
I am 78 and don't worry about myself but fear for my children and grandchildren. If we don't start choosing our government leaders on the basis of what they offer for the country as a whole rather than a political party or on our own distorted beliefs, then we are destined to lose a true democracy.
VERNON COLLINS
Yakima