To the editor — My granddaughter is organized, smart and not only in control of her children's schoolwork but their daily, monthly routine as well. She does this by three well-thought-out chore charts. There is the Daily Time of Day Chart, the Monthly Calendar Star Chart and the Zone Chart.
At the end of the school year, the child with the most stars and extra bonus stars gets to choose where the family will go on the next vacation. The oldest, 8 years old, wants to go to Disneyland. The middle child, 6, wants to go to the beach. The youngest child, 4, wants to go to McDonald's. They are all working hard to be the winner.
CAROL SMITH
Yakima