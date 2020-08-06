To the editor — In the 1950's biologist Lyall Watson introduced the Hundredth Monkey Syndrome (check it out). In essence it is the idea, even with no physical contact or proximity, that a new idea when generated by a tipping point of acceptance suddenly spreads into the awareness of others.
It's happening now with this release, everywhere, of emotions that come from frustration and prejudice, anger and fear. This release can result in change because contentment rarely produces change, yet as this perfect storm of emotions barrels down the byways it picks up speed and can overwhelm another force that also bears witnessing, and that is the force of purposeful intent without the demonstrated anger, aggression and fear. Gandhi exemplified it, Martin Luther King Jr. exemplified it, Mother Teresa exemplified it, the Dalai Lama exemplified it, and of course there are others.
I am talking about conscientious intent toward a goal centered on peaceful action and healing. A moment-by-moment “walk” with integrity. What would happen if each of us, all of us — or perhaps just 100 of us, began our quest for wisdom and compassion, grace and healing by displaying these edicts ourselves, purposefully in our every moment? A prayerful “walk” toward a more loving acceptance of each other and the world around us. We could start by being more compassionate with ourselves, our loved ones, our neighbors. We could, moment by moment, send out our gentle acceptance and hope for healing toward our towns and cities, and indeed toward all living things.
Our world is in turmoil. It is a new peradigm. We need to use all the powerful intent we can generate to heal ourselves and our communities. Just a moment-by-moment focus, choosing consciously to take peace-filled action toward change. To quote Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, “Our citizens are being subjected to the same kinds of attacks tyrants launch against their critics and political opponents. A groundswell is building that will issue a mandate to reject hate and bigotry and a return to the ideals that set the United States apart from the rest of the world.”
It is so easy to be stuck in fear and frustration. Perhaps this direction can lead to a more gentle, heartfelt energy that will arrive at the tipping point of acceptance and create the changes we are hoping for.
SHARON COX
Selah