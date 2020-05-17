To the editor — What country does the U.S. depend on for much of its PPE and medicine? China. The last penicillin plant in New York closed in the early 2000s, and now sources say that 45% to 80% is made in China. India makes a lot of our drugs also. What country was the origin of the worldwide virus plague that is killing thousands and ruining economies? China.
What country has a 100-year plan to become the global dominant power by 2049? China. Guess what -- China is making good progress to win before 2049. The world ignored Adolf until it was almost too late. Wake up, America!
ALAN JONES
Yakima