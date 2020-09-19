To the editor — It saddens my heart to learn about the passing of a great man and community leader, County Commissioner Norm Childress. I first met him as a younger military officer stationed in Grandview. Occasionally over the years, I would continue to run into him. He always had a big smile on his face, and always took time to listen and laugh.
I got to know Childress mostly through political activities; he was always someone I could toss a community idea off of, and I knew that I would always get an honest and truthful answer back. During his initial run for commissioner, he told me that he was only looking to take the seat for one term to help the community. After listening to him for awhile, all I could think to myself was that "one term is almost a shame, as we could use you for much longer than that."
Norm, you will be missed, and our prayers go out to you and your family.
ERIC GEARY
Selah