To the editor — The behavior and language of some Americans in recent times bring into focus for me important deficiencies in our public education system. I believe we need robust courses in (non-religious) ethics, logic and conflict resolution for kindergarten through 12th grade. This kind of education, I believe, is just as important as reading, writing and STEM.
Granted, some of this happens now, such as conflict resolution discussions in the lowest grades and “character education” in the form of a character word for the month with discussions around that. These efforts are good and important, but I believe much more is needed if our schools are to produce citizens who have good reasoning skills and constructive attitudes and behavior.
Of course, this should be – but isn’t always – happening at home, but it needs to be supplemented by robust courses in the schools. This type of coursework has been missing in the past, but it needs to be an important part of our children’s education going forward.
NANCY KING
Yakima