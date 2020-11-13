To the editor — I have been competing my entire life. Youth sports growing up, school, and my entire working life. I was pleased when my efforts brought success, and I tried to learn, graciously, from my defeats.
I golf a lot, and we are the only sport in which players enforce the rules. When someone cheats, they are ostracized. The honor of the game demands adherence to the rules.
Cheating is despicable in the society I grew up in. There was no honor in a win by breaking the rules.
So here we are. We can each judge the integrity of the voting system in a few states for ourselves. I, for one, am ashamed of what some people have done to win. I have no respect for the people responsible or the outcome.
It is a sad day in America.
RAND ELLIOTT
Moxee