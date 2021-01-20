To the editor — Thanks, Phil Ferolito, for covering our commissioners' rewrite of the rules governing the Yakima County’s Board of Health. In the article I saw two red flags. First, why is it that a commissioner gets two votes while everyone else gets one on a seven-member council?
Second and even more concerning, the council members drafted an ordinance setting term limits on board members. The term limits, if enacted immediately, effectively make two longtime members ineligible to serve. According to the article the changes will see the removal of the board's most experienced members. The changes were drafted on Dec. 15, two days before the Dec.17 meeting to establish the nominating committee. No mention was made of the proposed changes at the Dec. 17 meeting.
The application period for the positions ended Jan 3 and the ordinance enacting the limits was not approved until Jan. 5. In other words, we can change the game rules at the end of the game. This article made me stand up and take notice. Our democracy requires an informed electorate taking notice when things smell foul.
ELIZABETH PENHALLEGON
Yakima