To the editor — Change is coming! The U.S is supposed to have the greatest democracy in the world, right? We pay taxes and elect people to represent us at the local, state, and federal levels, who decide how to spend our taxes in ways that benefit our communities.
If we could elect people to represent us who look like us and live in our neighborhoods, this would be an ideal system. Unfortunately, true representation is hard to come by. This country was founded by a group of wealthy white men who sat around a table and made decisions for everyone. When they wrote about “we the people,” they literally meant people like them. Here we are a couple of centuries later and all of us who were left out, by design, find ourselves fighting to get a seat at the table.
In Yakima and Sunnyside, the fight has become reality and change has happened on the city councils. The election process was forced to change from at-large to districts and now we elect our representatives from our neighborhoods.
Change needs to occur at all levels of government so that communities, “we the people,” can have diverse and equal representation as a democracy.
BENGIE AGUILAR
Sunnyside