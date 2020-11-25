To the editor — Joe Biden and the Democrats are asking for unity and to move on. Well, over the past four years they never accepted Donald Trump as president. He was called Hitler and his supporters Nazis and racists, an existential risk, a dictator, colluding with the Russians. He was impeached over a nothing phone call.
All the abnormalities in the election went to Biden. Now they want us to move on? No, I don't think so! They want us to stop challenging the election results in areas of states that for a long time have corrupted elections. Not until we have all the evidence in. I will not go out and riot if Trump loses, but I will not move on and will fight Biden's attempts to get his socialist policies in place.
RUSS LARSON
Yakima