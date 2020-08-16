To the editor — The guest opinion of July 26 is way off base. The writer, a former Selah resident, goes on and on about repression of the people's right to dissent. He lets that thought overwhelm the basic truth of the matter, which is that the "chalk art" Selah removed was graffiti!
The message on the public street is graffiti no matter what it says. Keep graffiti off of all public streets, roads, overpasses and utility structures. We don't want graffiti that says "the Selah mayor is great" any more than graffiti that says "the BLM is great."
Graffiti at best is a distraction to a driver. We don't want children or seniors run over by someone reading the latest street graffiti. Anyone who has a political message to deliver must keep it off of public and unauthorized private property.
And shame on the Yakima Herald-Republic for its part in making this manufactured issue such a big deal.
ROBERT J. ALLEN
Tieton