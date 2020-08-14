To the editor — Chalk art on public property is not freedom of speech. It’s graffiti to many of the citizens of the community. All citizens pay for the construction and maintenance of public property. If a person or group wants chalk art, it should be done on private property, following all local rules and regulations.
If chalk art is considered legal and OK, I will start advertising my business and complaints on public property.
I might even start selling spots around town and advertise others' business and complaints. Let’s get our priorities straight, public property is not an advertising billboard. Keep our city clean.
JOSEPH WALKENHAUER
Yakima