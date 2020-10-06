To the editor — Talk about grade inflation! I have been exposed to a lot of “educational innovations” in my career (the vernacular acronym for that is BS). These include a plethora of grading systems from norm and criterion referenced, to pass/fail, and today’s sweetheart, standards-based grading.
None, however, seem to eclipse the absurdity of what one of the Wharton School of Business’ most famous graduates is currently espousing. In March, he gave himself a 10/10, in July was quoted for Bob Woodard’s book “Rage” as deserving an A grade, and most recently seems to have rewarded himself with “extra credit” by grandiosely claiming that he had done a phenomenal job in his handling of the COVID pandemic, and deserved an A+!
My educational experience tells me that this student is in serious need of a conference with those to whom he is accountable. The families and friends of the more than 211,805 American victims who have died because of his grievous mishandling and downplaying of the crisis will be more than happy to attend. The scheduled conference is Nov. 3. Accommodations and remediation are probably off the table, and any thought of retaking the Scholastic Aptitude Test himself is denied.
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima