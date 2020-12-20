To the editor — Fifty states and the Electoral College have certified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president in this free and fair election. Ethical public servants of both parties have supervised the election process. Shockingly, many have had their personal safety threatened for doing so.
Some shameless attorneys and legislators have enabled Trump’s fantasy of a "rigged" election. Trump has bullied state attorneys general to overturn legal election results. Fifty-six lawsuits have been filed in seven states. The U.S. Supreme Court, federal and state courts have refused to hear these cases based on the lack of evidence.
It’s unconscionable that Trump continues to lie and manipulate many Americans. Tell a large enough lie often enough and some people will believe it. No presidency should be a personality cult demanding unquestioned loyalty to a president instead of the law.
Trump has betrayed the Constitution he swore to uphold. This corrupt administration has gone to frightening lengths to undermine the electoral process and democracy. The will of the people, the Constitution and the rule of law have prevailed. Let’s celebrate true patriots who have stood firm to defend our democracy, not a dangerous demagogue.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima