To the editor — I was distressed to read the Oct. 24 front page story from the Los Angeles Times, “UW study: Mask use could save more than 100,000 U.S. lives.” The story sets forth five forecasts having to do with the extent to which death can occur, depending on how much or how little we wear masks. Who wants to think about death?
I therefore found refreshing Ulvar Klein’s letter to the editor in the same edition, “What do scientists know?” Rightly, the writer avers that as we come “around to the idea of herd immunity,” we should “stop listening to scientists when radio and TV hosts know far better.” I needed his perspective on mass gatherings: “Why should football games, for example, go without fans when the majority of those attending will not die?” He expands on this wholesome idea: “Most won’t even infect and kill a single family member or coworker.”
Like the letter writer, “I am tired of ‘scientists’ telling us cigarettes cause cancer or that the world is round.”
I want to invite him and his family (which I hope is large) for Thanksgiving dinner. Together, we could celebrate the herd and give thanks for it.
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima