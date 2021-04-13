Celebrate Earth Day on April 22 by reducing your carbon footprint
To the editor — On April 22, the United States and other caring nations around the world will celebrate Earth Day, honoring the achievements of the environmental movement and demonstrating support for environmental protection.
Often, embracing environmental responsibility calls for significant readjustments in our personal lives. Cooperation and faith in the science addressing dangerous and unhealthy usages and activities is required, but worth it.
Significant successes include establishing the Environment Protection Agency in 1987 and banning lead in gasoline in 1996 to mitigate identified pollution and health risks. The ozone layer that shielded us from deadly ultraviolet radiation was damaged by human activity; the hole finally closed with help from the multi-nation 1996 Montreal Protocol that banned the use of ozone-depleting pollutants. The risk vs. reward discussion on the use of phosphates in detergents continues, though they remain mostly absent.
Our environment includes ecosystems under attack as well, as once-healthy native Pacific salmon are struggling to recover from reckless and thoughtless past behaviors. Bison that once covered the Great Plains can now be observed on large zoos called national parks.
I hope you will join me in making your path forward with smaller carbon footprints!
TERRY NEAL
Yakima