To the editor — I’ve known Selah School candidate Joe Catron, since his Selah High School days. I’ve witnessed his growth and maturity, his passions and focus, his determination and achievements. He is compassionate, empathetic, attentive, respectful, courteous and generous with his time and energy.
His years honing and developing his musical talent as a percussionist have trained him to understand the rhythms and interests of all generations and cultures. He knows and appreciates their gifts, talents and traditions. He knows that a well-rounded education includes academic, athletic, creative and social skills.
He understands that the educators and staff need the best tools available to prepare our students for their futures. He recognizes there are challenges.
The drummer has to hold the rhythm and timing solidly and not get off beat or off tract. His skills will enable him to contribute and focus on the goals as well as recognize when things start to drift off course. His intention is to ensure that every student is encouraged and supported in their journey to become caring, contributing, capable and fulfilled members of society. He has the experience, peer respect, integrity and will to caretake Selah’s children and those who help teach them.
LEO FIGGS
Selah