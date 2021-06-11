To the editor — Beyond the articles provided in the Yakima Herald Republic, I know little of the qualifications of the three candidates currently under consideration for the Yakima Health District's Health Officer.
However, from my vantage point, one candidate does not fit the "health" in public health. Dr. Sara Cate is currently a local physician serving a great community medical provider. She has not always been in the business of helping the sick get better, rather her past includes a seven-year period when she was "Medical Director and Physician for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and Northern Idaho from 2004-2011." That part of her biography seems absent in some records.
Planned Parenthood is "the nation's largest abortion chain" aka the business of killing of unborn babies. Dr. Cate's affiliation is with an organization responsible for an estimated 350,000 abortions in 2019. This is the furthest from the mission of a "health officer" that I can image. I'm sure that Dr. Cate is a nice person and capable physician; however, it would be a dereliction of the Yakima Health Department to select someone with such a past "work experience."
RYAN MATHEWS
Yakima