To the editor — I want to thank the Yakima Herald for your informative article describing the three candidates for the Yakima health officer position. As we know from the pandemic, this is an incredibly important position that needs to be filled with someone with expertise and training in public health.
While all three candidates are qualified, I feel Dr. Sara Cate really stands out. She has lived in Yakima the longest so she knows our community. She has a master's in public health and has proven to be an able administrator and health care leader.
She has worked with our underserved populations and knows how to partner with local community groups. I feel she will be the kind of public health officer our county really needs.
MARK KODAY
Yakima