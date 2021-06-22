To the editor — I would like to express my support for either Dr. Sara Cate or Dr. Neil Barg for the position of director of the Yakima Health District, and I would like to encourage the Yakima County Health District to do the same.
Dr. Dave Atteberry is an unacceptable candidate for this position. According to the Washington Department of Health, he is not even board-certified for his own specialty of neurosurgery, nor does he have any formal training in public health, which should be the main qualification for this position. Further, Dr. Atteberry has been involved with multiple proceedings against him professionally. His only qualification for the position that I can discern is that he is in lockstep with other county commissioners such as Amanda McKinney, who has repeatedly shown her own total lack of understanding when it comes to basic public health.
McKinney seems more interested in promoting her own brand of uninformed conservative politics than understanding basic public health concepts. Public health should not be about politics, and the concerned and thoughtful citizens of Yakima County do not need to see cronyism by the county commissioners in appointing an unqualified yes-man to simply support their own political aspirations and point of view.
BLAIR SHEAN
Yakima