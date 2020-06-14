To the editor — I would like to commend the Yakama Nation and Legends Casino Hotel for closing the casino due to the COVID-19 health outbreak. Closing the casino has protected casino staff and guests.
In the spirit of making safety and health a priority, I would like Legends Casino to consider not allowing guests to smoke. The smoky environment hits you hard when one enters the casino and it cannot be a healthy environment for long-term employees and players. Thank you for making the health and safety of casino guests and team members a priority by considering discontinuing smoking in the entire casino.
GARY M. GIBSON
Toppenish