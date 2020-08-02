To the editor — So on the July 25 Opinion page you decided four cartoons showing our federal officers in a bad way was OK? Three of our federal officers may be blinded for the rest of their lives due to lasers pointed in their eyes. These people have destroyed and assaulted numerous civilians and federal officers. Tried to burn a federal building down with officers inside and you think its OK to show them in this light? Disgraceful. It should be the other way around.
If the Democratic leaders in these towns did their job, the feds wouldn’t be there. Remember this when you vote because this year our vote will come down to saving America and its cities from this kind of violence and lawlessness. Your newspaper is right up there with them casting our federal officers in such a way. Vote Trump 2020 to save America.
SHIRLEY WOOLEM
Yakima