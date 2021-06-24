To the editor — I have many times over the last two years wanted to write a nasty letter to the editor about this paper's bias in all things political. But I could never come up with what I thought was appropriate for print, unlike other letter writers.
However, the Opinion "cartoon" on Page A4 of the June 22 edition absolutely horrified me! The choice to receive a vaccine that was created in an emergency situation (thank you, Operation Warp Speed/Trump) is an individual's choice to make for their own health, just as the choice to have an abortion is also an individual's choice to murder an innocent child.
That's where the comparison stops! Comparing an abortion to getting a vaccine is absolutely abhorrent!
LINDA SLIGER
Yakima