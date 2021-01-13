To the editor — The Yakima Herald "Study: warming already baked in will blow past world's climate goals" is a strong message that we must get to zero carbon emissions in 10 to 15 years if we are going to avoid the most devastating consequences of global warming, including desertification of large swaths of the U.S., South America, Australia and Africa and increasing catastrophic storms, flooding and wildfires.
While the U.S. makes up 4% of the world population, it contributes 18% of the world's carbon emissions. We must do our fair share to combat this catastrophe, and it will require a multipronged approach. One of the most powerful tools is carbon pricing, which has the most potential to reduce emissions the quickest and with the least cost.
SARA CATE
Yakima