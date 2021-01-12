To the editor — In the Lyceum Address, Abraham Lincoln warned his audience about rising divisions and tensions within American society, in particular over the issues of slavery and abolition, and encouraged them to reaffirm their commitment to the rule of law and reject factional conflict and violence. He was referring to the instigation and implementation of equal rights and freedoms for all, which at that time was considered to many in society as a radical concept; but he also said, "and this too shall pass."
When reflecting on the events within our Capitol over the past few days and considering Lincoln's words, I do not question whether or not this too shall pass, as it will; what I question is whether allowing it to simply pass damages equal rights and freedoms.
Lincoln expected that one day government would be led by a single political party but feared which party that would be: the party that retains equal rights and freedoms and keeps the republic or the one that removes and/or perverts them. My fear is that we have started to hit that ladder, and things are not looking good for our country.
ERIC GEARY
Selah