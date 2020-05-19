To the editor — This appeared in the March issue of Consumer Reports: The Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act, COPRA, would expand individual rights for protecting their personal data that is collected, shared and used. It would require companies to collect as little information as possible, require explicit consent when sharing sensitive data with third parties, and make companies responsible for correcting or deleting inaccurate information.
This proposed bill is sponsored by our own Sen. Maria Cantwell. By email I will thank her for her efforts to protect our privacy.
RUSSELL E. KRUSE
Yakima