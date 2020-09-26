To the editor — Dump Trump. In my opinion Trump is a bully, liar and a wannabe dictator. It is beyond me why anyone would want to vote for this virus super spreader. It is as if he is thumbing his nose at us. Republicans for Biden!
JOAN HOEFT
Yakima
