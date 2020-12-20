To the editor — If you have never read the book of Proverbs, I suggest that you do. Proverbs 22:7 reads, “The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.” The owner of the property is the one at risk.
If you are a tenant and cannot pay, leave the house as you found it and move. It’s not the landlord’s fault that you are sick, hurt, out of work, etc.
The Herald article on Dec. 14 on the eviction moratorium does not make sense to me. Several people in the article who have all the answers need to send a generous check to Enrique Jevons of Jevons Properties LLC each month to help him out. Enrique, don’t hold your breath.
PINK ROBBINS
Tieton