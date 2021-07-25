To the editor — One of the most strategic points of Yakima being a charter city is the right to set policies that allow our city and its citizens to evolve and establish a form of protectionism. The passing of an income tax affects every issue we are plagued with.
When you attack the income that people must have to sustain themselves, it escalates crime, housing, city stagnation, small business and more. Taxing income is a direct threat to your safety and well-being. We should be asking ourselves, is public safety not also relative to financial stability?
Our city has an opportunity to ban an income tax and prevent funding more bloat. My question: why would a candidate not ban an income tax? It affects you in every way in your daily lives. Spokane passed policy in 2019 by 72% overwhelming support. Their city council enacted the ban after it was voted in. Spokane Valley passed it, along with Granger.
The people know that taxing their income does matter and it is time that government follows what the people want. This is expressed through past voting. Any candidate against this isn’t ethically representing Yakima, but making excuses for a political ideology that’s not representative.
KENTON GARTRELL
Yakima