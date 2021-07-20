To the editor — I have my primary ballot and voter’s guide, with one race for Yakima School Board, Position 2. It was disappointing that Donald Joseph Davis, Jr. did not sit for an interview, and also that the Herald missed the chance to ask obvious questions of the candidates who did.
I have a few:
How does KateAshley Clarke inspire students to develop critical thinking skills by banning critical theory curricula, which don’t even exist in K-12? That makes no sense. Many Yakima students live CRT every single day. Must their basic education ignore what is in front of their faces, the way mine did? Can we honor the heritage of our great nation without acknowledging our massive failures and missteps? Explore both sides of 16th Avenue and wonder why Yakima’s neighborhoods are so different – what’s wrong with that? What are the candidate’s thoughts on the student-led vaccination challenge?
How will the candidates stand up for the parental rights of non-English speakers, or accommodate parents who can’t take time off work without getting fired? Issues of equity and inclusion need to be addressed responsibly in our diverse community. “Us against them” honors nobody.
So, I vote – even for school board.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima