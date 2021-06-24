To the editor — Just curious about people who cannot or will not take the time to get a voter ID. I registered to vote in 1960. I have voted in every presidential election in the last 60 years. I have moved several times since I first signed up. Every time I moved as I changed my address and my bank, I managed to change my voter location. I am not a college graduate. I am not rich. Yet I was able to manage to keep an ID and vote.
For those of you who say people can’t get an ID, I challenge every single one of you to publish a name of that person and then take them down to get an ID.
I am so sick and tired of the crying liberal left who calls that voter suppression. It’s not suppression. The root cause is the person who is too ignorant or lazy to go get an ID. Election Day is the first Tuesday of November every year!
Instead of Critical Race Theory in school, why don't we teach people how to get an ID and teach it once a week in every grade for 12 years? Then maybe liberals will learn how!
PAT FISCHER
Yakima