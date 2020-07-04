To the editor — Yakima Chamber of Commerce believes in freedom of speech. That is why we believe City Councilman Jason White and his associates should be able to post what they want on their own social media pages. However, the crude words, vicious tone and inaccurate statements are not what you want or need to see and hear from an elected City Council representative.
Leaders do what their position requires, and professionalism and appropriate conduct are staples of good leadership. It is always easier to tear down than it is to build up and find the path out. Simply stating that our citizens should ignore the mask directive and personally walking around without a mask is not leadership. You may want to wish away or ignore the governor’s directive (not recommended) or you propose a way to move forward with the rules in front of us.
Instead of spending time complaining and/or criticizing our hard-working and health-conscious citizens, we invite everyone to come work with us to reopen Yakima. Show your support for the businessmen and women who elected you by helping us “Mask Up and Open Up Yakima.” Your city needs and expects this from you.
KRISTI FOSTER
Yakima Valley Chamber of Commerce executive board