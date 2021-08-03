To the editor — I guess I’m just a slow learner! With COVID starting to subside (premature) and the presidential election in the rear-view mirror, people are starting to socialize again, but I really must do a better job of introducing conversational topics. “How about those Mariners?”
If by chance I mention that I am treating myself to a new all-electric vehicle, the knives come out. I have recently been chastised for my purchasing decision with warnings from everything about battery explosions, to coal generated electricity, to range anxiety, grid capacity, charging times and even alleged political affiliation. Their issues, certainly not mine, as they must be watching the wrong network! I’m NOT a “tree hugger,” in fact I’ve spent most of my adult life cutting and carving wood. I’m not making a political statement either, although I just wish to have some fun driving, as we set new temperature highs throughout the country. I’ve always appreciated new car technology, so this is a toy for me to play with in retirement. Come on, folks, respect your elders, even if you disagree. I wonder if people received this much flak when giving up horses for internal combustion transportation?
Different battle, same war!
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima