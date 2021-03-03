To the editor — I wonder if the folks who voted for President Biden are having buyer’s remorse. Did they think that he was going to open the border to anyone who wishes to invade our country whether they have COVID-19 or are criminals? Did they think he was going to end our energy independence? Did they think he was going to rejoin the Paris Accords and dramatically increase our unemployment and energy costs?
Did you think he was going to enter diplomatic relations with Iran? Did you think he would cave to the teachers union and open schools when they decide? Did you think he was going to cozy up to China? Did you think that under his watch free speech would only be permitted to those who share leftist views?
I would remind you that if you don't defend the rights of others to speak their mind, you may lose yours.
RUDY BARNSLEY
Yakima