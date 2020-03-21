To the editor -- There is something so deeply precious about watching a butterfly flit from bloom to bloom, a happiness that overcomes us in fascination at butterflies collecting communally in the mud on a summer's day.
Today, as I write this, it is Learn About Butterflies Day. Are we willing to give up this pleasure so easily that our children will never share in it? And what price are we willing to pay in not standing up and getting involved? Now is the time.
Two local organizations to consider are 350 Yakima Climate Action and Citizens Climate Lobby.
ANNE MOHAGEN
Yakima