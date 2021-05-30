To the editor — I have just one question: Why isn’t Rimrock Lake full in the first of June after an extraordinary snowfall this past winter? I’ll give you the answer.
The Bureau of Reclamation continues to mismanage the water releases. Right now, they are releasing high levels of approximately half of the flip-flop levels during their annual dumping of the lake in the fall. How about letting the lake fill before letting it all go down the drain?
Conservation must not be a word they care to use. When we have warming trends that create snowmelt that could create possible flood stages you don’t add to it by dumping even more water out of the gates.
They should be using that time to hold the water and fill the lake, so the water is there when it’s needed more during our dry season.
TERI REHN
Yakima