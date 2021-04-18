Seattle’s school openings offer lessons for Yakima
To the editor — Kids in classrooms.
It appears that Seattle schools are welcoming students back to classrooms in grades six through 12. This is happening by having some of the students go in the morning and the rest in the afternoon. This will create some challenges for some of the parents and school personnel but should be more than offset by the benefits to the students.
What are the Yakima Valley Health District guidelines, the guidelines for the state of Washington, and the CDC guidelines in terms of getting kids back to school?
We have many great teachers, school districts and schools in our Valley. What will it take for us to open schools to these grades sooner rather than later? We all want to have people be safe. We also want our kids to get the best education possible. We all live in a world where the future will be competitive from all other areas of the world.
Are there federal funds from the recently passed stimulus bill to help get the students back in school? Where does the money for education go in this bill? What can our local school leaders do to open grades six-12 and YCC safely?
BRUCE SIMPSON
Yakima