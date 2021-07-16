To the editor — Matt Brown is sharp, innovative and solutions-oriented. I have been very impressed with his ability to work with others and be pro-active in tackling any issues at hand. He has been a champion for small businesses over the last year. He is common sense and data-driven, with a no-nonsense approach. When so many of us were confused by the numbers put out by the Yakima Health District, he took action and created the Accurate COVID-19 Reporting in Yakima Valley Facebook page and website to break the numbers down on a daily basis, so that we can understand more easily what the numbers actually mean. He has been doing that every day for over a year now. His dedication and determination are a rare find these days. He is exactly the person we need on the Yakima City Council, and he has my full support and endorsement. Please join me in voting Matt Brown for Yakima City Council, District 6.
DANA JOHNSON
Yakima