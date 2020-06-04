To the editor — We hold these truths to be self-evident that far too many men and women in Yakima County are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable defects. That among these are the absence of any brains at all or the presence of brains so minuscule they can’t see the importance of following rules for social distancing and wearing face masks.
May each of these men and women become a scarecrow like the one in “The Wizard of Oz,” the one who sought a brain. May each realize that all a brain need do is cause awareness that we all have to keep our social distances and wear masks if we are ever to see Phase 2, not to mention Phases 3 and 4 in the county. They need not know the Pythagorean theorem.
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima