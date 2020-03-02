Bottled Water

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2009, file photo, Dasani bottled water owned by Coca-Cola sits on the shelf in Montpelier, Vt. Strong sales of water and sugar-free drinks powered third-quarter earnings for Coca-Cola Co reported Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File

 AP Photo / Toby Talbot, file

To the editor — If a gallon of gas cost as much as bottled water at the SunDome, we could be paying $24 a gallon at the pump.

Just saying.

JAMES ROGERS

Yakima