To the editor — According to Karen Weihing, those of us who did not vote for Mr. Biden are wrong in expressing our unhappiness for his win. According to her, we need to stop the hate and stop making fun of Mr. B.
Well, we put up with four years of people expressing their unhappiness with and their hate for Donald Trump. The media, the late-night TV personalities, and on and on mocked and made fun of him in such disrespectful ways. If it's wrong now, it was definitely wrong then. Perhaps it's time for us to show some respect when expressing our opinions, and that goes for both sides.
JO BENINTENDI
Yakima