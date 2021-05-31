To the editor — In response to Dr. Richard Boyd’s letter to the editor (May 26) a small correction is in order. Boston University is not the largest Jewish university in the United States. That distinction belongs to Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts. Boston University, along with Harvard, Tufts and Northeastern University, were founded by various Protestant sects but are now non-denominational.
Boston College is the city’s largest Catholic university while Massachusetts Institute of Technology was founded originally as a land grant college (like WSU) but is now a private non-denominational university.
Having grown up in the Boston area I couldn’t let this small misunderstanding go.
TIM YOUNG
Yakima