To the editor — Since the coronavirus has been making a nuisance of itself, I have done some reading about this subject that I might never have done otherwise. One book that I have found highly informative is “The Great Influenza – The story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History” by John M. Barry.
In this book, Barry tells the story of the pandemic of 1918, the granddaddy of such events. But the author does much more. He describes how medicine based on science gradually replaced the medical myths that had never worked but had persisted for millennia. Modern medicine, of course, began with the invention of the microscope and the germ theory by such giants as Pasteur and Koch.
Barry also tells the story of World War I and of how the uninformed actions of the military contributed to the spread of the virus, which in the end killed many more soldiers than died on the battlefields of Europe.
I learned about viruses and how they work and what we can do to thwart them and how these devious little beasties can mutate and thwart our best efforts.
If you are tired of game shows and soap operas, this book might offer some relief.
DOUGLAS PATTERSON
Yakima